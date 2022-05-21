Ricky Gervais and Seth Meyers. YouTube

Ricky Gervais cracked up Late Night host Seth Meyers and himself during a riff on full-body transplants.

The British comedian pondered a future when his head could be preserved and placed on the body of his choice.

“Statistically, I will get a bigger penis,” he said. “It won’t be mine.”

Seth asked him how long it would take to get accustomed to a different penis.

“I wouldn’t be comfortable, although it wouldn’t be my hand either,” Ricky replied. “So I just close my eyes. I just go with the feeling.”

He and Meyers shared a few hearty laughs during the exchange.

“If that’s the last hurdle for science, I hope they watch this,” the host said.