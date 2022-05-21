Ricky Gervais cracked up Late Night host Seth Meyers and himself during a riff on full-body transplants.
The British comedian pondered a future when his head could be preserved and placed on the body of his choice.
“Statistically, I will get a bigger penis,” he said. “It won’t be mine.”
Seth asked him how long it would take to get accustomed to a different penis.
“I wouldn’t be comfortable, although it wouldn’t be my hand either,” Ricky replied. “So I just close my eyes. I just go with the feeling.”
He and Meyers shared a few hearty laughs during the exchange.
“If that’s the last hurdle for science, I hope they watch this,” the host said.
Fast-forward to the 5min mark for the transplant talk in the video below...