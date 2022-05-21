Entertainment

Ricky Gervais And Seth Meyers Lose It Over Penis Exchange On Late Night

Not big. Not clever. But very funny.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Ricky Gervais cracked up Late Night host Seth Meyers and himself during a riff on full-body transplants.

The British comedian pondered a future when his head could be preserved and placed on the body of his choice.

“Statistically, I will get a bigger penis,” he said. “It won’t be mine.”

Seth asked him how long it would take to get accustomed to a different penis.

“I wouldn’t be comfortable, although it wouldn’t be my hand either,” Ricky replied. “So I just close my eyes. I just go with the feeling.”

He and Meyers shared a few hearty laughs during the exchange.

“If that’s the last hurdle for science, I hope they watch this,” the host said.

Fast-forward to the 5min mark for the transplant talk in the video below...

