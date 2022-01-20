Ricky Gervais Settles Big Debate Over UK And US Versions Of The Office

Ricky Gervais ruled that the British version of The Office is better than the American remake, which starred Steve Carell as beleaguered boss Michael Scott.

The British actor and comedian who played embattled David Brent in the UK original that he created, settled the debate when he appeared on The Tonight Show.

“I thought the British Office was the best, but my accountant assures me that it’s the American,” Ricky told host Jimmy Fallon.

The UK version garnered widespread acclaim for Ricky, but it was the American version that made him “fucking rich,” he’s previously joked.

Ricky Gervais and Steve Carrell in the UK and the US versions of the office, respectively. BBC/Rex

When hosting the 2011 Golden Globes, Ricky referenced the kind of money involved when he teased Steve Carell over his decision to leave the remake.

As he introduced The US actor to the stage to present an award, Ricky joked: “He was a jobbing actor — career not going that well if I’m being totally honest — who got his big break when I cast him in a remake of a show that I created called The Office.

“He’s now leaving that show and killing a cash cow for both of us. Please welcome … the ungrateful Steve Carell.”