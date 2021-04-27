Ricky Gervais Reminds The Oscars What A Politically Incorrect Host Can Do

Ricky Gervais watched the hostless Oscars on Sunday and reminded viewers what a foul-mouthed MC can do for a ceremony that sometimes takes itself too seriously.

The British comedian, known for his naughty Golden Globes monologues, tweeted his politically incorrect introduction to the 2020 event that sparked shock, awkwardness and belly laughs ― which to some is what an awards gig should do. Especially Gervais.

“It’s The Oscars tonight! I wasn’t invited. Was it something I said?” Gervais wrote on Twitter with the clip.

The Oscars aired without a host for the third straight year, but the footage of Gervais eviscerating Hollywood illustrates how a comic taking chances can juice up a night that is basically devoted to handing out trophies.