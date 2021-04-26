Because of the pandemic, no one really had any idea exactly how the Oscars were going to play out in 2021.

Still, no matter what people might have expected from this year’s ceremony, no one could possibly have guessed the night would include some booty-shaking from eight-time nominee Glenn Close.

During the live broadcast, musical director Questlove and Lil Rel Howery played a game with the celebrity guests, in which they were asked to guess whether certain songs had been snubbed by the Motion Picture Academy back in the day.

When it came to Glenn’s turn, she was played E.U.’s Da Butt, and surprised everyone in attendance with her somewhat encyclopedic knowledge of the track.