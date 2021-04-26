Youn Yuh-jung Flirts With Brad Pitt After History-Making Oscars Win

Youn Yuh-jung continued her breakout success streak at the Oscars on Sunday night with a history-making win.

She won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as the lovable, foul-mouthed grandmother Soon-ja in Minari, which also marks her American film debut.

The 73-year-old is the first Korean and second Asian woman to win in this category.

Youn looked charmingly exasperated as she approached the stage, and began her speech with a Brad Pitt fangirl moment.

“Mr. Brad Pitt, nice to meet you finally,” she told the actor, who presented her with the statuette. “Where were you when we were filming?”