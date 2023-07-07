Ricky Martin Divorcing Husband Jwan Yosef After Six Years Of Marriage

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef at the premiere of The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story in 2018 Future Publishing via Getty Images

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have announced they are calling it quits after six years of marriage.

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” the Puerto Rican singer and Syrian Swedish painter told People in a joint statement on Thursday.

They added that their “greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centred on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other”.

Advertisement

Ricky and Jwan welcomed daughter Lucia in 2018 and son Renn in 2019, adding to a family that already included twin sons Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008.

The Livin’ La Vida Loca singer previously said that the twins are trilingual, speaking Spanish, English and French, while Jwan recently said that the “way I bring up my babies is that I focus on Arabic rather than English or Swedish”.

Ricky reportedly met Jwan via Instagram in 2015 before making their relationship official at a 2016 gala for amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research. When it came time to pop the question, however, Ricky apparently endearingly fumbled it.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef first connected via Instagram in 2015. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/Associated Press

Advertisement

“I was really nervous, but I got on my knees, and I took out the ... little velvet pouch” he told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017, recalling the previous year’s proposal.

“And instead of saying, ‘Would you marry me?’ I said, ‘I got you something!’ Bad.”

Ricky confirmed in early 2018 that he and Jwan had tied the knot, adding that they “signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything”.

So far, 2023 has already been a busy year for the two.