Tom Cruise Narrows Down One Way He Can 'Catch Up' To 'Legend' Harrison Ford

Tom Cruise revealed that he hopes to keep making Mission: Impossible movies until he is Harrison Ford’s age.

“Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going; I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him,” Tom told The Sydney Morning Herald following the release of the latest Indiana Jones movie.

“I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age.”

Tom’s comments conflict with reports that the two Dead Reckoning films were meant to serve as a “culmination” of the Mission: Impossible series and a “send-off” to his character Ethan Hunt, according to Variety.

Dead Reckoning Part One, which experienced a number of delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is set to be the longest film ever in the Mission: Impossible franchise, reportedly clocking in at two hours and 43 minutes.

Harrison, too, took part in the longest movie of his iconic franchise with the latest entry in the Indiana Jones universe – and he doesn’t appear to want to call it quits as an actor after the franchise.

