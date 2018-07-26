Rightmove Apologises Over Advert Offering Women Low Rent For ‘Special Favours’

Rightmove/PA Rightmove has apologised over an advert it posted saying rent could be reduced for special favours

Property website Rightmove has apologised after an advert offering reduced rent for female students in return for “special favours” appeared on its website.

The advert, posted on Wednesday, featured a two-bedroom terraced house near Longbridge station in Birmingham.

The property was listed at £23 per person per week with “reduced rent for special favours”.

The advert led to a number of Rightmove users expressing their dismay at the its implication on social media.

Student Rosh Rashid, who is looking for a two-bedroom property to rent in the area, shared a screenshot of the advert on Twitter, writing: “Available to ‘female students’ .. available on a reduced rent for ‘special favours to be discussed.’ Wow”