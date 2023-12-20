Rihanna Reveals What It'll Take To Get Her Back On The Road Amid Tour Rumours

Rihanna at the launch of Fenty x Puma earlier this week Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Rihanna has spoken out about rumours that she’s planning to head back on tour in the near future.

Speculation about when fans will next be able to see Rihanna live have been rife ever since… well, to be honest, since the Anti tour came to an end in 2016.

However, things escalated earlier this year, after the Fenty Beauty founder dipped her toe back into the music industry, with her contributions to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack and headlining performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Half-Time.

Rihanna performing at the Oscars earlier this year Myung J. Chun via Getty Images

Back in October, Entertainment Tonight claimed Rihanna had inked a deal with the tour promoters Live Nation to head back out on the road next year, although it sounds like we could well be in for a longer wait than that.

Speaking to ET, Rih maintained it was “always” the plan to go back on tour at some point, but added: “I want to do a tour when there’s new music, right?”

*stares in it’s almost been eight years since the last Rihanna album*

“My last tour was a long time ago,” Rihanna said. “I feel like it’s only fair that my fans get what they’ve been waiting on, which is new music. And after that, let’s just, like, blow everything up!”

Rihanna on new music and tour rumors pic.twitter.com/M61ZQLBL25 — Sam 🫂🇵🇸 (@lebanonrihanna) December 19, 2023

In fairness to Rihanna, she hasn’t exactly been sitting with her feet up in the eight years since her last album.