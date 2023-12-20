Madonna Gets Cosy With Santa As The Celebration Tour Takes A Chaotic (And Festive!) Turn

Madonna on stage during her Celebration tour Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

If you’ve been playing any amount of attention to Madonna’s ongoing Celebration tour, you’ll know the Queen of Pop has been joined on stage by a host of impressive celebrity guests for a special part of the show.

When the chart-topping singer performs her hit Vogue, the show transforms into an enormous vogueing ball, with Madonna and a different guest each night serving as the judges while her dancers (and daughter Estere!) strut their stuff.

Madonna kicked off her first New York shows by being joined on stage by her boyfriend, boxer Josh Popper, but as the festive season approaches, Madonna had a surprise to make everyone feel that much jollier.

Enter: Santa.

Yes, on Tuesday night, none other than Santa Claus himself appeared alongside Madonna to hand out 10s to her voguing dance troupe… and Madonna being Madonna, it wasn’t long before things took a very chaotic turn.

#TheCelebrationTour never disappoints!!



There’s so much going on in this clip!!

- dancer riding Santa Claus

- Santa ends on the floor

- Bob having a panic attack

- Dancer in red deciding that show must go on #MadonnaCelebrationTour #VOGUE #Night32pic.twitter.com/woiG4uLuvr — Madonna Fan - TheCelebrationTour 🏳️🌈🦄🌈 (@NewMadonna1) December 20, 2023

And as clips from the show have been doing the rounds on social media, fans have been absolutely going off on X (formerly Twitter)...

Santa didn’t know what he was getting himself into when he said yes to @Madonna 🤣😂🤣😂🤣 #MadonnaCelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/PzUsXthVkl — Michael (@7mseven) December 20, 2023

Madonna almost killed Santa Claus 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/A2t0tFZ3rY — Homodonna, 65, stuns in new selfie. (@homodonna) December 20, 2023

there’s so much going on in my mind:



- santa on the floor

- bob having a panic attack

- dancer in red deciding that show must go on — czarina revanchista (@diobert) December 20, 2023

‘madonna almost kills santa claus at vogue ball’ is almost too good a headline, like it was generated by a robot who believes he’s a republican newsreader from 1991 — Lewis Chandler 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@LewisChandler) December 20, 2023

NOT MADONNA HAVING SANTA AS THE GUEST 💀💀💀💀 — ✞ (@Blackoutvogue) December 20, 2023

If there’s ever been a more appropriate time to dive into Madonna’s slightly questionable remake of Santa Baby, we’ve not encountered it…

The Celebration Tour launched in London in October, and while Tuesday was Madonna’s final show of the year, she still has a string of shows across the Atlantic scheduled between January and March 2024.