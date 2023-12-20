Madonna Gets Cosy With Santa As The Celebration Tour Takes A Chaotic (And Festive!) Turn

If you’ve been playing any amount of attention to Madonna’s ongoing Celebration tour, you’ll know the Queen of Pop has been joined on stage by a host of impressive celebrity guests for a special part of the show.
When the chart-topping singer performs her hit Vogue, the show transforms into an enormous vogueing ball, with Madonna and a different guest each night serving as the judges while her dancers (and daughter Estere!) strut their stuff.
As the weeks have gone on, the Like A Prayer singer has been joined by everyone from Donatella Versace and Jean-Paul Gaultier to Julia Fox, FKA Twigs and her own children, Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie.
Madonna kicked off her first New York shows by being joined on stage by her boyfriend, boxer Josh Popper, but as the festive season approaches, Madonna had a surprise to make everyone feel that much jollier.
Enter: Santa.
Yes, on Tuesday night, none other than Santa Claus himself appeared alongside Madonna to hand out 10s to her voguing dance troupe… and Madonna being Madonna, it wasn’t long before things took a very chaotic turn.
And as clips from the show have been doing the rounds on social media, fans have been absolutely going off on X (formerly Twitter)...
If there’s ever been a more appropriate time to dive into Madonna’s slightly questionable remake of Santa Baby, we’ve not encountered it…
The Celebration Tour launched in London in October, and while Tuesday was Madonna’s final show of the year, she still has a string of shows across the Atlantic scheduled between January and March 2024.
Madonna’s US shows were supposed to have taken place earlier in the year, but were postponed after the star was rushed to hospital with what her rep described as a “serious bacterial infection” that left her fighting for her life.