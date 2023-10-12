Lourdes Leon and Madonna Europa Press News/Getty/Kevin Mazur/

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon paid tribute to one of her mum’s most iconic visuals in the music video for her latest single.

Lourdes began releasing music under the name Lolahol – a reference to her family nickname, Lola – last year, and unveiled her new single Spelling on Wednesday, along with an accompanying music video.

Advertisement

In the clip, the aspiring singer portrays a dark and mysterious figure in a desolate setting who, over the course of the song, transforms into a flock of birds and a wild dog.

Teasing her new video on Instagram, Lourdes explained it was a deliberate reference to Madonna’s Frozen clip.

“This piece is very special,” Lourdes explained. “It’s a homage to my mother’s timeless piece of art Frozen.That piece has come up countless times in my life, connecting the two of us.”

Advertisement

She added: “I would be nothing without the woman who brought me into the world. I revere her, and hope that this translates.”

Frozen was the first new music released by Madonna after giving birth to Lourdes in 1996, and served as the lead single for her acclaimed Ray Of Light, which marked a stark change in her musical direction both sonically and lyrically.

In 2019, Madonna included the song in her Madame X tour, which included a dramatic video projection featuring Lourdes performing an interpretive dance.

Advertisement

Speaking to Interview magazine in 2021, Lourdes – who has previously dabbled in dancing and modelling – admitted that she did not see herself pursuing a music career in the same vein as her chart-topping mum.

“I can sing. I just don’t care about it,” she claimed. “Maybe it’s too close to home.”

As well as Lourdes, Madonna has five more children, including 22-year-old Rocco, whose dad is the film director Guy Ritchie.