Rihanna Shuts Down Critics Who Condemned Her For Calling Her Baby Boy 'Fine'

Rihanna has shot down criticism she received online for calling her infant son “fine.”

She is featured on the magazine’s cover with her partner, A$AP Rocky, and their nine-month-old son, whose name they have chosen not to disclose publicly.

“My son so fine! Idc idc idc!” Rihanna wrote in the caption of the post featuring her sweet baby.

She also shared that she had “no clue” she was also pregnant again when the shoot took place, having confirmed she was expecting her second child after last weekend’s stunning Super Bowl Halftime Show.

But some commenters were evidently unhappy with Rihanna’s choice of words when she referred to the little one as “fine”.

Rihanna performing during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show last week Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

“Riri [I know] you did not just say ‘fine,’” one Instagram user wrote, according to screenshots captured by BuzzFeed.

“AF [As Fuck],” Rihanna said in response, doubling down on her caption.

Another critic tried to correct the Lift Me Up singer in the comments section, writing: “Fine?! More like cute, adorable... he’s not a grown man.. lol.”

“You just keep your lil cougar paws away from him, and we good!” Rihanna responded, per BuzzFeed’s reporting.

Rihanna then apparently shot down another Instagram user who wrote, “Who calls a baby fine??”

“His mother!!!” the singer is reported to have responded.

Rihanna received some support over the issue from fans on social media. Her supporters slammed the Bajan singer’s critics, arguing that many Caribbean people often use the word “fine” in the same context as the We Found love star.

“Americans, please rest in the name of Jesus. My God!! She’s Caribbean, in Africa, we also say, ‘see fine boy’ to babies,” one Twitter user wrote. “Stop over-sexualising everything!!”

In her interview with British Vogue, Rihanna described her first couple of months as a mother as “legendary”.

“It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” she said.

“You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…because it doesn’t matter.”