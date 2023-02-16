Rihanna Had 'No Clue' She Was Pregnant When She Posed For Latest Stunning Vogue Photo-Shoot

Rihanna pictured during a press conference before her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Rihanna has revealed she was pregnant with her second child when she posed for her latest stunning photo-shoot for British Vogue, although she didn’t realise it at the time.

The music legend and makeup mogul welcomed her first child, a son, with partner A$AP Rocky last year.

Advertisement

Sharing one snap from the shoot on her Instagram, the We Found Love singer commented: “My son so fine! Idc idc idc! How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue.”

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful responded: “This shoot is definitely a career high point, and we have done some good ones in the past.”

Rihanna revealed she was pregnant again at the Super Bowl Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Advertisement

In her accompanying British Vogue interview, she said she was initially unsure about whether to say yes to the Super Bowl so soon after having her son – and had no idea she’d be pregnant again by the time the performance came around.

“It’s this knowing that you can do anything,” she said of motherhood. “Even things that seem the craziest, like, ‘I’m going to say yes to the Super Bowl in the middle of postpartum?’”

“What the heck am I thinking? But you’re geeked on a challenge like that because you know what your body just did. You feel this sense of ‘nothing is impossible’.”

The interview also saw the nine-time Grammy winner opening up about how her life has changed since becoming a mother – which struck a chord with many first-time parents.

Advertisement