Rihanna Is Pregnant, Rep Confirms After Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna is pregnant with her second child, a representative for the singer confirmed to multiple outlets after her Super Bowl 2023 halftime show on Sunday.

The Diamonds singer had a son with rapper A$AP Rocky last May.

The news comes after Rihanna, who appeared solo throughout her performance, teased a surprise halftime show guest during an interview with CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson prior to Sunday’s game.

On Sunday Rihanna delivered her first live performance in five years, returning to the stage in spectacular fashion with a medley of her biggest hits including Bitch Better Have My Money, We Found Love, Work and Umbrella.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

She is also up for on Oscar next month after being nominated for Best Original Song for Lift Me Up, from the soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.