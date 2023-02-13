Rihanna's Marshmallowy Backup Dancers Are This Year's Super Bowl Meme

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show has spawned a meme.

A horde of backup dancers in pillowy white outfits accompanied the singer during her jam-packed medley of hits, performed from an arrangement of moving, floating stages.

The singer, dressed in a red jumpsuit, belted out beloved bangers including Bitch Better Have My Money, Only Girl in the World, We Found Love, Rude Boy, Work, Umbrella and Diamonds with her puffy dance crew in tow.

Advertisement

Twitter users did what they do best...

unidentified flying objects entering u.s. airspace pic.twitter.com/0SbW5MSH60 — Brittany Shepherd (@brittanys) February 13, 2023

White blood cells showing up to help the body fight infection and other disease pic.twitter.com/04QMBUFmBA — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 13, 2023

Me running to Twitter to see all the memes about Rihanna‘s backup dancers pic.twitter.com/UmK1vekuwH — Nat (@90S0R0KIN) February 13, 2023

Now I’m worried the U.S. was shooting down Rihanna’s backup dancers all weekend pic.twitter.com/9nWCxknLJG — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) February 13, 2023

Advertisement

Nick Cannon’s soldiers on their way to workpic.twitter.com/0yWLsCBJFW — Anthony DiCicco (@DiCiccoMethod) February 13, 2023

Me and my friends running to get tickets to Rihanna if she announces a tour pic.twitter.com/oPUK0fjhiY — jordan ♡︎☀︎︎♥︎ (@jojodances913) February 13, 2023

*minor inconvenience*



The background dancers in High School Musical:



pic.twitter.com/u3vqBwih4b — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) February 13, 2023

me putting mini marshmallows in my hot chocolate pic.twitter.com/20RraQDtlC — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 13, 2023

Advertisement

Following widespread speculation the singer was announcing her pregnancy in her performance, the singer’s representative confirmed she’s expecting her second child. She and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed a son in May.

Sunday’s performance marked her first time on the stage since the 2018 Grammys, when she belted out her DJ Khaled collaboration Wild Thoughts. Fans have been champing at the bit for new music since her eighth studio album Anti in 2016.

In a media preview on Thursday, Rihanna said she was initially unsure about taking on the halftime show, and making such a major decision while she was three months postpartum.

“But when you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything,” she said. “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages of the world. As scary as that was, because I hadn’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all.”