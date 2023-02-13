The Sign Language Interpreter At Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Had The Time Of Her Life

Rihanna and ASL interpreter Getty

The American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter looked like she was having the time of her life at Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show.

ASL interpreter Justina Miles performed twice during the annual American sports event, joining Troy Kotsur and Colin Denny in signing the performances for this year’s big game.

Justina first took the stage during Sheryl Lee Ralph’s moving rendition of Lift Every Voice And Sing in the pre-show.

Justina Miles performs Lift Every Voice And Sing in American Sign Language prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr via Getty Images

She then appeared again during Ri-Ri’s spectacular half-time Show – becoming the first deaf woman to provide ASL interpretation during the coveted spot in the process.

During Rihanna’s highly-choreographed performance, Justina brought her own incredible moves to proceedings as she signed the lyrics to some of the singer’s biggest hits including Bitch Better Have My Money, Only Girl (In The World), Work and Umbrella.

It didn’t take long for Justina to go viral...

Enjoying watching the woman doing the sign language for Rihanna at the #SuperBowl half time show having the time of her life. Her name is Justina Miles 🙌🏻pic.twitter.com/pO32nMECFv — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 13, 2023

rihanna’s sign language interpreter deserves a raise she’s giving it her allll pic.twitter.com/X1ekkImevS — jamie🍊ateez d-10 (@Ioverofmin) February 13, 2023

why the sign language girl eating rihanna up rn #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/a3jcT4ubJo — 🕛 (@slut4sel) February 13, 2023

Rihanna but make it sign language 😍 pic.twitter.com/DQGDD9rtC8 — Louie (@Ushikins) February 13, 2023

Rihanna is back & all is shining bright like a Diamond 💎 ❤️



Even better the inclusivity by having the lady sign during the performance so everyone could enjoy the halftime show 👏#SuperBowl #HalftimeShow #Rihanna #inclusivity pic.twitter.com/ccf4BLC7l9 — Dawn Leadon-Bolger (@Dawnesme) February 13, 2023

The Super Bowl Sign Language interpreter deserves a pay raise, to meet Rihanna, to have everything she always dreamt of. pic.twitter.com/4O1HlFEUXA — &y (@requiemforcello) February 13, 2023

i love my girl rihanna to death but the sign languagr interperter gave more of a perfomance than rihanna herself — ivana (@smhivanaa) February 13, 2023

When the sign language interpreter has to work, but is also vibzing like mad 🔥🤌🏾#SuperBowlLVII #Rihanna https://t.co/qXxegWFw6Y — Anton Welcome (@welcome_anton) February 13, 2023

Talking about the opportunity to sign at the Super Bowl, the 20-year-old nursing student told CNBC: “I value the opportunity to make it possible for all deaf people to enjoy these songs, and not have them miss out on the full Super Bowl experience.”

Rihanna started out her hit-filled set suspended in the air on a platform and kicked off her set with Bitch Better Have My Money.

She then floated between ground and sky for renditions of Where Have You Been, Only Girl In The World, We Found Love, Rude Boy, Work, Wild Thoughts, Pour It Up, All Of The Lights, Run This Town and Umbrella, finishing with Diamonds.

Following widespread speculation the singer was announcing her pregnancy in her performance, the singer’s representative confirmed she’s expecting her second child.