Rihanna has vowed her music will no longer be allowed to be played at what she has dubbed Donald Trump’s “tragic” rallies, after discovering that her song was featured at one of his events. In the early hours of Monday morning, Rihanna responded to a tweet from journalist Philip Rucker describing the scene at one of Trump’s rallies, which read: “It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics. “Currently, Rihanna’s Don’t Stop the Music is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game.”

Caroline McCredie via Getty Images Rihanna

The tweet added: “Everyone’s loving it.” Just over an hour later, Rihanna issued a response, declaring: “Not for much longer.” She added: “Me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up Philip!”

Not for much longer...me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018

Rihanna is one of a growing list of stars who have forbidden Donald Trump from playing their music at his rallies, the most of recent of whom was Pharrell Williams. Pharrell sent the POTUS a cease and desist letter last week, after his tune ‘Happy’ was played at a Trump rally on the same day as the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre. Last month, Trump faced similar calls from the family of Prince, who were upset that he had played ‘Purple Rain’ at a rally, requesting that he “cease all use immediately”.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP Michael Stipe