Rihanna Spills Major Tea On Her Super Bowl Pregnancy Reveal: 'I Did What I Had To Do'

Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl pregnancy reveal appears to not have been part of her gameday plan.

The singer and Savage X Fenty founder opened up to Access Hollywood about the surprise pregnancy announcement during the most-watched halftime show in the game’s history.

“I did what I had to do, right?” said Rihanna, who noted that her red jumpsuit couldn’t zip up.

“No one knew I was pregnant. I just told my stylist, ‘Make sure it’s stretchy.’ So the undergarment was stretchy and this was baggy but, you know, the zip. It just stopped right there, so it had to be what it had to be.”

RiRi’s on-camera belly rub arrived amid a medley of hit songs and just days after she teased a surprise guest at the show during an interview with “CBS Mornings” co-host Nate Burleson.

Rihanna has since given birth to another baby boy, Riot Rose Mayers, her second child with A$AP Rocky. The pair celebrated the birth of their first child, RZA Athelston Mayers, last year.

The singer, who delivered her first performance in five years at the halftime show, described the event as an “out-of-body experience.”

“And I feel like I’ve heard that before, I felt it for the first time at the Super Bowl,” she said.