Rishi Sunak Comes Out On Top In First Tory Leadership Ballot

Rishi Sunak speaking at the launch of his campaign to be Conservative Party leader. Stefan Rousseau via PA Wire/PA Images

Rishi Sunak has come out on top in the first round of the Tory leadership contest as the number of candidates was reduced to six.

The former chancellor cemented his position as the favourite to succeed Boris Johnson after winning the support of 88 MPs.

Penny Mordaunt came second on 67 votes, with Liz Truss third (50), Kemi Badenoch fourth (40), Tom Tugendhat fifth (37), Suella Braverman sixth (32), Nadhim Zahawi seventh (25) and Jeremy Hunt in last place with 18 votes.

It means that Hunt and Zahawi drop out after failing to receive the backing of at least 30 of their fellow MPs.

A Sunak spokesperson: “Rishi has done well today because he is the candidate with the clearest plan to restore trust, rebuild the economy, reunite the country and because he is best placed to best Labour at the next election.

“MPs are also recognising that Rishi has the best experience and plans to deal with the current economic situation. Rishi will rebuild our economy by gripping inflation and getting our economy growing quickly again.”

A Liz Truss spokesperson said: “Now is the time for colleagues to unite behind the candidate who will cut taxes, deliver the real economic change we need from day one and ensure Putin loses in Ukraine.

“Liz Truss has the experience to deliver the benefits of Brexit from day one, grow our economy and support working families.”

Steve Baker, Braverman’s campaign manager, said: “We’re very pleased with the result – we’re through and that’s good enough.”

The remaining six candidates will now go forward to the second round of voting tomorrow, when at least one more candidate will drop out. A third round is also expected tomorrow.

If a further vote is needed, it is due to take place next Monday, and the balloting process will continue until only two candidates are left.

The Tories’ 200,000 members will then have their say on who should be the next PM, with the result due on September 5.