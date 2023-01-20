Police Fine Rishi Sunak For Not Wearing Seatbelt

Prime minister Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has been fined for failing to wear a seatbelt while filming a social media clip in the back of a moving car.

It is Sunak’s second fixed penalty notice, having been issued with a fine during the “partygate” scandal while chancellor.

Lancashire Constabulary said on Friday: “Following the circulation of a video on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seatbelt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire, we have today issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty.”

A spokesperson for the prime minister said Sunak will pay the fine and “fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologised”.

Fixed penalty notices for seat belt offences are usually £100, but they can rise to £500 if taken to court.

Downing Street had said Sunak made a “brief error of judgment” by removing the safety device when he visited Lancashire on Thursday. It was filmed and posted on Instagram.

A Liberal Democrat source said: “Rishi Sunak is yet another of this country’s repeat offenders. This government’s record on rehabilitation is truly appalling.

“He might be a different Conservative prime minister, but he certainly has the same old disregard for the rules.”

Sunak came to office promising “integrity” after the scandals that eventually forced Boris Johnson from office.

In his first speech outside Downing Street, he pledged “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level”.

