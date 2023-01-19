Rishi Sunak Criticised For Taking RAF Jet From London To Blackpool

Rishi Sunak has been criticised after taking another RAF jet for a short flight within the UK.
The prime minister is understood to have flown from RAF Northolt in west London to Blackpool, a distance of less than 200 miles, this morning.
It comes just a week after he took a similar jet from Northolt to Leeds for a hospital visit.
The cost to the taxpayer of using the jet is thought to be in the low thousands of pounds.
However, Labour sources say the PM could have got a train from Euston station to Morecambe at 5.30am and arrived in Blackpool at the same time.
A Labour spokesperson said: “Rishi Sunak isn’t even trying to hide these recklessly expensive habits anymore.
“Jetting around the country on taxpayers’ money like an A-list celeb rather than catching a train like the rest of us is simply absurd.”
Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “Rishi Sunak has learnt nothing from the past few weeks as he continues to jet about the country on taxpayers money.
“It is simply ridiculous that he can’t get a train like the rest of the British public do.
“Yet again this prime minister is completely out of touch with the rest of society.”
A source close to the prime minister said they did not comment on his travel arrangements for security reasons.
However, Number 10 posted a picture of Sunak boarding his plane for last week’s journey to Leeds on their Flickr account.
The PM’s official spokesperson said: “The prime minister will use different modes of transport depending on what is the best use of his time to enable him to get around the entire UK.”