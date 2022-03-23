Rishi Sunak Cuts Fuel Duty By 5p A Litre In Bid To Tackle Cost Of Living Crisis

In addition, every household will see their electricity and gas cut by £200, with the money clawed back by energy firms over the course of the next four years.

Elsewhere in his statement, Sunak announced that homeowners having materials like solar panels, heat pumps, or insulation installed will no longer pay any VAT.

The chancellor said the strength of the UK economy meant the government was able to support the people of Ukraine as they fight Russia’s invasion.

He said: “We will confront this challenge to our values not just in the arms and resources we send to Ukraine but in strengthening our economy here at home.

“So when I talk about security, yes – I mean responding to the war in Ukraine.

“But I also mean the security of a faster growing economy. The security of more resilient public finances. And security for working families as we help with the cost of living.”

However, he also warned that the economic sanctions imposed on Vladimir Putin’s regime “are not cost free for us at home”.

He said that meant the Office for Budget Responsibility was downgrading its growth forecast for the UK economy to 3.8 per cent this year, 1.8 per cent in 2023, and to 2.1 per cent, 1.8 per cent and 1.7 per cent in the following three years.

The chancellor added: “We can deliver for the British people today and into the future… Because unlike the party opposite… We actually have a plan. A plan that reforms and improves public services. A plan to level up across the United Kingdom. A plan that helps families with the cost of living.

“And yes, a tax plan that cuts taxes on working families by over £330, cuts taxes on fuel by 5p per litre, cuts taxes on business, and yes, for the first time in a long time, cuts income tax.

“Mr Speaker, let me end by simply saying this: my tax plan delivers the biggest net cut to personal taxes in over a quarter of a century.”