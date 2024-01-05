'Boo, Resign': Rishi Sunak Heckled As He Leaves Cafe In Greater Manchester

Pool via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been booed, heckled and told to “resign” as he left a cafe in Stockport.

The prime minister was meeting Conservative Party activists and members in the North West on Friday.

In a video captured by the Manchester Evening News, Sunak was met with shouts of “boo”, “boo”, “leave now” and “resign”.

As the PM’s car and drove away, someone shouted: “Get out, Sunak, get out.”

Exclusive: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak booed as he leaves a café in Stockport with people shouting "resign" and "leave now" @MENnewsdesk pic.twitter.com/wds6rykPAB — Joseph Timan (@josephtiman) January 5, 2024

It came the day after Sunak all-but ruled out holding the general election in May of this year.

The prime minister said instead he would delay going to the country until the “second half” of 2024.

Labour holds a commanding poll lead and Keir Starmer has accused Sunak of “squatting” in Downing Street, afraid of the voters.

Earlier today, the country’s leading polling expert said Sunak was likely to call the general election for November 14.