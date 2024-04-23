I'm An NHS GP – Here's Why Rishi Sunak's Wrong About Mental Health

Please forgive me for going outside my usual posts and being political, but I can’t stay silent about the Prime Minister’s attack on mental health. If you agree with me it would be amazing if you could support me by reposting this, liking and commenting. I have a small voice on this platform, most people with a mental health condition rarely get their voice heard at all, maybe if we join together we can make our voice louder! 👍💪😊 And if you are a journalist and would like to interview me then please get in touch. I have a lot more to say on this one! The PM calls this a ‘moral mission’, but I found nothing morally good about what he had to say about mental health yesterday, I only saw prejudice and cruelty. You are not going to help someone’s mental health by threatening them or forcing them into poverty. People with mild anxiety or depression do not end up on welfare - how can it be mild if it has that effect on you? Of course there may be some people who abuse the system, but there are MPs, billionaires and even doctors who abuse the system. For the vast majority of people with a mental health condition the last thing they want is to be dependent on benefits - it is hardly a lavish lifestyle! If any health condition leads to having to depend on benefits how can it be mild? It is far more complex that that. Sunak says that in 2011 20% of fit to work assessments concluded that the person was fit to work and that now it is 65%, concluding that this was wrong, since people couldn’t be three times sicker. He failed to mention that in 2011 ATOS, the private company that did disability assessments, did a terrible job and a huge number of their assessments were overturned on appeal. Mr Sunak says people with mental health conditions should get support, but where is that? With 3-4 year waits for assessments for autism and ADHD, most patients referred to secondary care deemed to be ‘below threshold’, eating disorder units that can only see the very sickest patients and talking therapy that is limited to 6 sessions, I have never known mental health services be in a worse state than they are right now 😔 #mentalhealth #nhs #welfare #sunak #politics