Rishi Sunak took aim at "sick note culture" in a speech on Friday. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak unveiled his plan to get more people back into work by taking on so-called “sick note culture” on Friday – but it has not gone down well online.

The prime minister announced that he was looking to make it harder for people to be signed off work by their GPs after a rise in long term sickness since the pandemic.

While he claimed he would never “dismiss or downplay the illnesses people have”, Sunak also said there is a risk of “over-medicalising the challenges of every day life”.

The PM said this review of the system comes after 11 million fit notes were issued last year – 94% of which were signed off as unfit for work last year.

He said: “We don’t just need to change the sick note, we need to change the sick note culture so the default becomes what work you can do – not what you can’t. ”

However, the executive director of politics a the Tony Blair Institute, Ryan Wain, quickly slammed the PM.

He said: “Characterising our nation’s worsening health as ‘sick note culture’ is a distraction from the real issue.

“If we want to reduce the now record number of people off work the government should address the root causes of long-term sickness.

“That means moving from a healthcare system that treats preventable diseases to one that prevents disease in the first place.”

He added that instead of debating the cause behind this decline in health, politicians should be working to prevent sickness even happening.

Wain was not alone in criticising the PM for his stance, with the feedback coming in thick and fast on social media.

Many suggested that poor mental health may stem from the ongoing problems with our economy and housing market, while others said Sunak – the richest occupant No.10 has ever had – is not in touch with the “challenges of every day life”.

Rishi Sunak delivering yet another condescending policy speech.



What about sicknote holder Simon Case who remarkably couldn't turn up for the Covid Inquiry?



You insult us every single day.



But voters will reward you at the ballot box & consign this Tory party to history 💪🏼 https://t.co/5CgVN2AMNc — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 19, 2024

Here is @RishiSunak setting back the campaign for mental health parity at least a decade.



This is un-evidenced, performative cruelty.



It's disgusting. https://t.co/VkW4xfw5me — Dr Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) April 19, 2024

So glad to hear that Rishi Sunak has a better understanding of my mental health than either me or my shrink — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) April 19, 2024

Life in Britain is expensive & getting harder. #1 reason for anxiety is prob worry about paying rent, heating, food, bills & staying afloat. Medical care is inaccessible esp for mental health & chronic pain. Hard to understand for billionaires who think it’s just having a bad… https://t.co/tydVmx4E88 — Prof. Devi Sridhar (@devisridhar) April 19, 2024

You could sort out the state of NHS mental health services - or you could tell people needing them that they’re the problem. — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) April 19, 2024

2020: Rishi Sunak claps for NHS including GPs



2024: Rishi Sunak says your GP is too stupid to know if you are sick pic.twitter.com/FvFFZ6qcg3 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 19, 2024

After trying to divert public anger away from the Government towards asylum seekers, Rishi Sunak now trying to do the same with the long-term sick. pic.twitter.com/Q1fgZ4wfEx — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 19, 2024

What does this clown know about everyday life, he tried to buy petrol with his shoe ffs 😂🤣 https://t.co/TLNFpT5mOY — Dean Arthur (@LDA74) April 19, 2024

Sunak, a billionaire, has of course extensive knowledge of people’s everyday challenges. https://t.co/OAGAe9odZ5 — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) April 19, 2024