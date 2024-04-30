Victoria Atkins Sky News

Rishi Sunak is on “really good form” despite dismal poll ratings, looming election defeats and suggestions he could face a leadership challenge, a cabinet ally has said.

Health secretary Victoria Atkins defended the prime minister on Tuesday as “the most extraordinary person”.

Advertisement

The Tories are forecast to lose up to 500 council seats at the local elections on Thursday.

It has been reported that a bad night could lead to Tory rebels triggering a no confidence vote in Sunak in an attempt to oust him from office.

The mayoralty races in Tees Valley and the West Midlands, where Tories Ben Houchen and Andy Street are trying to cling on, are seen as pivotal.

In an interview with Sky News this morning, Atkins was asked if Sunak was “tense”, “relaxed”, or “upbeat” given the local elections “cliffhanger”.

She said: “Rishi is the most extraordinary person in that he is so incredibly bright.

“My goodness me you need someone who is intellectually up to the job in the role of No.10.

“He is also very good at handling the pressure that every prime minister faces.

“He is in really good form,” she said. “Politics is a tough business. We know that. But my goodness me he is ready to take on the next phase of the government.”

Advertisement

The local elections are Sunak and Keir Starmer’s last big electoral test before the general election, which is set to be held within months.

Labour have long held a commanding lead in the national polls are on course for victory.