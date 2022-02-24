Rishi Sunak Has Received A Questionnaire From Police Investigating Partygate

Respondents are advised to “ensure the caution is read and understand prior to any answers to questions being provided”.

The document goes on to say that those sent the questionnaire are being provided with the “opportunity to cooperate with police in the form of a written statement under caution”.

Among the questions posed are “What, if any, lawful exception applied to the gathering and/or what reasonable excuse did you have for participating in the gathering?” It meant that Boris Johnson is the first prime minister ever to be interviewed under caution.

When Tony Blair was prime minister during the cash for honours scandal, he was interviewed by police as a witness.