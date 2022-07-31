Rishi Sunak Says People Should Be Charged £10 If They Miss A GP Or Hospital Appointment

“I want to be a transformational prime minister,” he said.

“If [appointments] are not being used, then that’s a waste, so if we can change that, then we basically get more out of the money that we’re putting in today.

“It’s a good example of a Conservative approach to that problem.”

Sunak also unveiled plans to revitalise high streets as he steps up his attempts to claw back Liz Truss’s advantage in the race for Number 10.

They include reducing the number of empty shops, tougher penalties for vandalism and more support for farmers’ markets.

He said: “I have been clear that I have a plan to rebuild our economy; our high streets are a crucial part of that.”

Truss, meanwhile, told the Sunday Times that she plans to be the “education prime minister” by improving schools’ performance.

Failing schools would be replaced by a new wave of free schools, while she also pledged a “laser-like focus” on improving numeracy and literacy as part of a six-point plan to raise standards.

She said: ”“I can be trusted to deliver as the education Prime Minister.

“My six point plan will ensure our education system gets back on track by giving every child the tools they need to succeed.”

Meanwhile, Truss received a fresh boost this morning after former Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis announced he was backing her leadership bid.