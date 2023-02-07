Rishi Sunak Orders Dramatic Whitehall Shake-Up In Bid To Reboot His Leadership

James Manning - PA Images via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has created a new energy department as part of a dramatic shakeup of government departments, in an attempt to reset his premiership after 100 days in office.

They cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday has seen Greg Hands appointed chairman of the Conservative Party, replacing Nadhim Zahawi who was sacked over his tax affairs.

Under the new structure, the department for business, energy & industrial strategy (BEIS) has been broken up into three.

Grant Shapps has moved sideways to lead a new energy security and net zero department. Its creation fulfils a pledge Sunak made during the summer Tory leadership contest.

There is a new department of science, innovation and technology to be led by Michelle Donelan.

Kemi Badenoch has been appointed business secretary, after the remaining parts of BEIS were merged with the department for international trade, creating the business and trade department (BaT).

Lucy Frazer has been promoted from housing minister to replace Donelan as culture secretary.

The department has lost its responsibility for digital technology, but will instead focus on the creative arts and sport.

Sunak said the move was designed to “reflect the priorities of the British people”.

“These changes will focus teams on the issues that will build a better future for our children and grandchildren,” he said.

But the Lib Dems said the changes to Whitehall would cost £60m, based on figures from the Institute for Government think-tank.

“Rather than fritter away tens of millions of taxpayers’ cash on costly vanity projects, Sunak should spend the money where it’s most needed. This cash could fund 25 million free school meals,” the party said.