Rishi Sunak Will Take Over As Prime Minister On Tuesday Morning, Says No.10

Rishi Sunak will take over from Liz Truss as prime minister on Tuesday morning, Downing Street has said.

Truss will chair her final cabinet meeting at 9am and deliver a speech outside No.10 at 10.15am.

She will then travel to Buckingham Palace to meet the King and formally resign.

Sunak will then make his way to the Palace where he will meet the King and be appointed PM.

He is due to then make a statement on the steps of No.10 at 11.35am.

The former chancellor won the keys to Downing Street after Penny Mordaunt failed to secure the support from Tory MPs needed to make it onto the ballot.

Sunak told his party on Monday it must “unite or die” in the face of a “profound economic challenge”.

It marks a dramatic comeback for Sunak, who lost out to Truss in the previous contest.

Labour, the Lib Dems and the SNP has demanded the incoming prime minister hold a general election to secure a mandate to govern.

But Sunak told a meeting of Tory MPs behind closed doors in Westminster he would not go to the country early.

The Tory party’s poll ratings have tanked since Truss’ mini-Budget caused market chaos.

At 42, Sunak will be the youngest UK prime minister in over 200 years. He will also be the first Hindu PM.

To make it onto the ballot, Tory leadership candidates had to win the formal support of 100 MPs.

A Mordaunt campaign source said she fell just short, securing the backing of 90 MPs.

Boris Johnson, who stood down as prime minister just last month, toyed with a comeback but dramatically decided not to formally enter the contest on Sunday.

His campaign claimed 102 MPs were willing to nominate the former PM.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, said: “The Tories have crowned Rishi Sunak as prime minister without him saying a single word about how he would run the country and without anyone having the chance to vote.”