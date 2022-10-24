Rishi Sunak Wins Tory Leadership Race And Will Become Prime Minister

DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has won the Conservative Party leadership contest and will become the next prime minister.

The former chancellor secured the overwhelming support of MPs and will be installed as PM without a vote of the party membership.

The exact timetable for him to formally takeover from Liz Truss as PM has yet to be set out.

Penny Mordaunt, the only other candidate who formally declared a bid, pulled out of the race just minutes before the formal announcement on Monday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, she said: “Rishi has my full support.”

To make it onto the ballot, Sunak and Mordaunt had to win the support of 100 MPs.

Sunak easily crossed that threshold. But despite a last minute push on Monday, Mordaunt failed to reach that figure.

Boris Johnson dropped out of the race on Sunday despite claiming to privately have enough support.

It marks a dramatic comeback for Sunak, who lost out to Liz Truss in the previous contest which only ended last month.

At 42, Sunak will be the youngest UK prime minister of modern times. He will also be the first Hindu PM.

