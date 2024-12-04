Rivals Fans Finally Have Their Answer About Whether The Show Will Get A Season 2

David Tennant, Nafessa Williams and Aidan Turner in Rivals Robert Viglasky

It has finally been confirmed that Rivals is getting a second season.

The British drama – adapted from the Jilly Cooper novel – has been a huge hit for the Disney+ streaming service since it began streaming in October, with its devoted fanbase speculating about whether or not there’d be more episodes ever since.

On Wednesday afternoon, they finally got their answer, when it was announced that a second season is officially in the works .

Advertisement

The news you’ve all been waiting for… an early gift, from us to you 👠

Season 2 has been confirmed! More to come #Rivals pic.twitter.com/DO9tACgFy0 — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) December 4, 2024

Rivals creator Dominic Treadwell-Collins said: “It’s been magical to receive the love back from viewers that we put into Rivals.

“The Rivals team set out to create people’s favourite television show, something enduring that our audience would take to their hearts and watch and rewatch.

“We’re delighted that we’re returning to Rutshire with Jilly and Disney+. It’s a special place to be.”

Advertisement

Author Jilly Cooper also enthused: “Nearly 40 years after my novel Rivals was published, I’ve adored seeing the world fall in love with my beloved characters - Rutshire’s Finest.

“And it has been a fairytale come true working with Happy Prince and Disney+ on the first season. I’m orgasmic with excitement and cannot wait for the return of my superhero Rupert Campbell-Black and the rest of the characters in season two!”

For the time being, no more information about season two – including, crucially, when fans should expect to see it on their screens – has been released.

The first season boasted an impressive all-star cast that included David Tennant, Katherine Parkinson, Aidan Turner, Alex Hassell, Emily Atack and Danny Dyer.

Its finale ended on an epic cliffhanger, which it was recently revealed almost turned out very differently…