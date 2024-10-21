We've Got Good News And Bad News For Rivals Fans Awaiting Season 2

Disney+

Rivals, the TV adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper’s 1988 novel, burst onto our screens last weekend on Disney+.

The show’s first season has eight episodes, and ends on a dramatic scene that’s left fans wanting more.

But for those wondering if the much-hyped show will go the way of Kaos, we’ve got good and bad news.

Let’s start with the bad news: Disney+ has not confirmed a new season (or said anything either way).

The good, or at least promising, news is quite plentiful, however.

In a Radio Times interview, Danny Dyer (who plays businessman Freddie Jones on the show) seemed hopeful for a season 2.

“We might be busy on the second series of Rivals so you know, Walford or Rivals – maybe I can do both,” he said.

Victoria Smurfit, who played Maud O’Hara, also told Radio Times: “I’d want a season 3 and 4. You’ve got so many glorious characters to follow.”

Then, there’s the fact that Rivals is based on a novel: one of 11 books in Dame Jilly Cooper’s Rutshire Chronicles.

Dame Jilly, who was an executive producer on the show, has provided the crew with a LOT of material.

Dinsey+ will likely commission or reject a new season based on viewing numbers and other stats, so time will only tell if those follow the online hype.

Lastly, the author (who’s penned her own script, It’s Awfully Bad for Your Eyes, Darling) has both another 1993 Rivals TV film and a 1997 mini-series based on The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous (Rutshire Chronicles’ fourth book) out.

Wondering why she hasn’t gotten more of her titles out (for the lads)?

Well, according to Tatler that may be because, “In 2016, there were reports that ITV had acquired the rights to nine out of 10 of the author’s Rutshire Chronicles.”

Happy Prince, an ITV Studios production company, worked with Dame Jilly Hooper to make Disney+’s Rivals.

If Tatler’s claim is true, Happy Prince may not only have a lot of material to draw on but also the right to do so.

And even if they don’t, fans have a lot of books, another Rivals film, a Rivals author-penned series, and another Rutshire Chronicles series to binge.

So far as unconfirmed second seasons go, Rivals offers fans far more comfort than most.