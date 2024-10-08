Kaos Fans Dealt A Huge Blow Amid Season 2 Speculation

Aurora Perrineau as Riddy in Netflix's Kaos Netflix

Kaos cast member Aurora Perrineau has issued a disappointing update about the future of the hit Netflix show.

Earlier this year, the Greek mythology-inspired drama debuted to mostly positive reviews, and spent days at the top of Netflix’s most-watched TV shows chart.

Advertisement

This led many to speculate that a second season could be on the cards, but it seems this will not be the case.

Aurora – who played “Riddy” in the show – told her Instagram followers in a now-deleted post (as reported by the fansite What’s On Netflix): “Well… this one hurts. I find explaining how I’m feeling to be really difficult, but I’ll try.”

The US performer went on to speak about how “proud” she felt of “everyone’s work and the care they gave to this project”.

Asked directly by one of her followers about whether this meant Kaos had been “cancelled” by Netflix, she apparently responded: “Sadly, yes.”

Advertisement

HuffPost UK has contacted Netflix for comment.

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in Kaos Netflix

Showrunner Charlie Covell previously shared their hope that Kaos could run for as long as three seasons.

“My dream was three seasons,” they told Cosmopolitan UK. “I’ve got many ideas and a strong sense of what I’d want to do with it. There’s definitely more.”

Charlie continued: “I also didn’t want to do an ending that was a total cliffhanger. I hope that it feels satisfying as a season one in its own right, and there’s always hope for more. Because I really would love to do more and work with those actors and that team. It was a bit of a dream come true.”