River Island's Body Positivity Swimwear Leaves Some People Feeling Anything But

River Island Model Charli Howard's new swimwear line for River Island.

High street brand River Island has launched a new swimwear line that aims to promote body positivity – but it’s left many shoppers feeling anything but.

The brand has teamed up with model and body positivity advocate Charli Howard for a collection named “Sorry not sorry: A celebration of confidence with Charli Howard”.

Advertisement

In a video promoting the range, Howard says: “I’m done with the pressure of other people’s expectations. This summer I’m celebrating everything that makes me, me.”

“I’m loving the skin I’m in... own that beautiful body. Empower yourself and wear the bikini you want. Love every fold, every dimple, every curve.

Advertisement

“Forget beauty standards. We look damn good.”

Time to celebrate all things you.

.

Shop River Island x Charli Howard now > https://t.co/e0CnXrsdjL

.#ImWearingRI #sorrynotsorry pic.twitter.com/lKy5y4ZwTJ — River Island (@riverisland) May 5, 2022

Howard, 31, has spoken up widely about body issues and in 2018 published her first book, Misfit, which explained how her experiences of eating disorders and anxiety directly led to her becoming a model and advocate.

Advertisement

However, not everyone sees the collaboration from River Island as a step in the right direction.

Social media users have been pointing out the mixed messaging of asking shoppers to “forget beauty standards” when the campaign features a mid-sized model and the swimwear being sold doesn’t cater to shoppers above a size 18.

Influencer and writer Stephanie Yeboah aired her frustrations in a Twitter thread about the new campaign, which she says represents the complete opposite of body positivity.

River Island’s new swimwear campaign encapsulates everything that is wrong with the body positivity movement and how it continues to be co-opted by mid-sized bodies, when the movement was never for them in the first place.



We. Are. Regressing. — Steph (is writing) (@StephanieYeboah) May 6, 2022

Yeboah, who is the author of Fattily Ever After: A Black Fat Girl’s Guide to Living Life Unapologetically, went on to say: “It’s so tiring as a plus-size content creator who works within the body image sector to constantly see brands use the body positivity movement to further push this mid-size trend, whilst leaving out the bodies that need it the most.”

Advertisement

It’s those bodies that are “most marginalised” and any campaign that excludes them should not frame itself around body positivity, self-love or confidence, she added.

Yeboah, 33, also highlighted the role of women of colour as pioneers of the body positivity movement and called for better allyship from mid-sized models.

Your campaign or advertisement is NOT inclusive or groundbreaking when you only choose to use ‘sexy fats’/hourglass shaped women/socially acceptable chubby women who can shop in straight sized stores. — Steph (is writing) (@StephanieYeboah) May 6, 2022

The reason why we have self love movements now, the reason why we have a whole sector dedicated to body confidence/body positivity, the reason that you as a size 12 can make money showing your one belly crease:



Is because of the labour of larger fat women. Fat women of colour. — Steph (is writing) (@StephanieYeboah) May 6, 2022

And look I get it. Models need to work.



But some of you who are smaller, who claim to be allies of the most oppressed in our movements are acting real funny right now.



You aren’t acting like allies at all. You’re complicit in the ‘othering’ of bigger bodies. — Steph (is writing) (@StephanieYeboah) May 6, 2022

The plus-sized influencer said she had also worked with River Island in the past, but felt duty bound to call out this behaviour as a “huge misstep” from the brand.

I would be remiss in my duties as someone who works within the body image/fat acceptance/self love movements if I didn’t call out this behaviour, even though I’ve worked with RI before. It’s a matter of integrity.



This is a huge misstep. — Steph (is writing) (@StephanieYeboah) May 6, 2022

As well as the language of the campaign being at odds with the casting of Howard as a mid-size model, Yeboah took issue with the swimwear only being available in size 6 to 18 – and she wasn’t the only one.

I don’t understand the thought process behind River Island’s new ‘body confidence’ body positivity swimwear campaign…being available in sizes 6-18?



That range goes against everything the movement is was supposed to be about. — Steph (is writing) (@StephanieYeboah) May 6, 2022

Their size range for swimwear stops at B43" W35.5" H45.5" which is not even mid-size imo. Ridiculous fakery in marketing. https://t.co/ys3QDti5LW — Marian (she/her) (@talopine) May 6, 2022

Several influencers have called out the brand for inviting plus-sized guests to the launch of the line, “knowing” they wouldn’t be able to wear the pieces.

HuffPost UK has reached out to River Island and Charli Howard’s representatives for comment and will update this piece if we hear back.

But one Twitter user has a simple message for high street retailers: “To all brands – DO BETTER!!!”

All this has done is further emphasise the way in which the movement has been co-opted by mid-size bodies under the guise of ‘body positivity’.



And THEN to invite plus size creators, models and writers to the launch event, knowing they can’t wear the pieces?? — Steph (is writing) (@StephanieYeboah) May 6, 2022