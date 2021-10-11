Rob Beckett Opens Up On Mental Health Struggles: ‘I Wanted To Die’

Rob Beckett has opened up about his mental health struggles, revealing he has experienced suicidal thoughts in the past.

Writing in his autobiography, the comedian says the “darkness crept in” while he filmed a TV show in South Africa in 2020, despite “nailing it” in his career.

The 35-year-old writes: “On January 4, 2020, I was nailing it. I had just flown into Cape Town, South Africa, in first class to film a TV show.

“The show was watching cricket, drinking beer and going on safari with one of my best mates AND ­getting paid.

“This filming was squeezed in ­during a nationwide sell-out tour. Happily married to the love of my life, with two kids in a family home newly renovated, I had surpassed my wildest dreams.

“But I was the unhappiest I have ever been. I woke up on January 5 in a five-star hotel room thinking it would be better and easier for ­everyone if I was dead.

“I put on a smile and finished filming. I got back to the UK and told my wife and my friend/manager how I felt.

“Then I went straight to a ­therapist, who I saw weekly for six months, and I still check in with the therapist when I feel the ­darkness creep in.”