Rob Brydon Names The 1 Thing He Doesn't Want From The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special

Rob Brydon is looking forward to the upcoming Gavin & Stacey reunion – but there’s one thing he doesn’t want to be included.

The Welsh actor is set to reprise his role as Uncle Bryn for the final time in the upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special, which creators James Corden and Ruth Jones have made it clear will be the last ever episode of the award-winning British comedy.

Speaking to Metro, Rob admitted: “I just hope that – and I know they will – they’ll give me some of the juicy things to do.”

But there’s one thing he stated shouldn’t be featured in the special.

“I hope we don’t find out about the fishing trip. That would be a mistake,” he said.

For the duration of Gavin & Stacey, there’s been a slightly ominous mystery hanging over Uncle Bryn and his nephew Jason (played by Robert Wilfort) about exactly what went on between them during an ill-fated fishing trip years earlier.

“They should keep the mystery,” Rob insisted. “You must never resolve that. That’s the thing. It is the not knowing.”

Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like the comic actor has anything to worry about.

Back in 2019, in the lead-up to the release of the most recent Gavin & Stacey special, James was asked if it would feature a revelation about the infamous fishing trip, to which the former Late, Late Show host apparently “boomed” back: “I’m never going to tell you!”