Tory MP Rob Roberts Faces Suspension For Breaching Sexual Misconduct Policy

Labour has demanded Tory MP Rob Roberts resign from parliament after he was found to have broken parliament’s sexual misconduct policy.

On Tuesday an independent expert panel found Roberts made repeated and unwanted sexual advances towards the man who made a complaint.

It recommended the Delyn MP be suspended from the Commons for six weeks.

The suspension can only be imposed if agreed by MPs.

Sir Stephen Irwin, chairman of the panel, said: “The misconduct demonstrated here was significant.

“It is evident that Mr Roberts MP was in a very powerful position as an employer in relation to the reporter.

“Our conclusion is that the determination of six weeks suspension from the service of the House was proper and proportionate.”

But Anneliese Dodds, the Labour Party chair, said suspension was not enough.

“The report fully upholds the sexual harassment allegations made against Rob Roberts MP. He should therefore resign his seat with immediate effect,” she said.

“That such serious and proven abuse doesn’t automatically result in the recall of a sitting Member of Parliament is both absurd and unjust.

“The Conservative government cannot dance around gaps in legislation if it is serious about upholding standards in public life.

“That is why we expect the government to take immediate action – Labour will support efforts to pass emergency legislation or measures to rectify this situation.”