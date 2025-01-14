Robbie Williams Addresses Claims He Turned Down An Offer To Perform At King Charles' Coronation

Robbie Williams via Associated Press

Robbie Williams has spoken out about rumours that he turned down the chance to perform at King Charles′ coronation.

Back in 2023, it was widely reported that Buckingham Palace was struggling to book acts to perform at a celebration event for the monarch for a variety of reasons.

At the time, it was claimed that Robbie was among those to have declined an offer to perform, which he was asked about during an interview on Watch What Happens Live on Monday.

“There was a reason,” Robbie insisted, with his wife Ayda Field reminding him from the sidelines that he was already “working” on the day of the coronation concert. “I [already had] something [booked] that I couldn’t turn down.”

“Because of money,” the always-candid Angels singer then added.

Around the time of the coronation concert, it was reported by The Sun that Sir Elton John and Harry Styles had been top picks to perform, but both turned down the offer due to scheduling conflicts.

Prior to this, it had been rumoured that Adele had also declined the chance to perform at the coronation due to her then-ongoing residency in Las Vegas, with Ed Sheeran also supposedly missing out due to prior commitments.

However, the Shape Of You singer later claimed this was not the case, with his rep claiming he’d actually not been approached about performing.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the day of his coronation via Associated Press

Meanwhile, the Spice Girls were tipped to reunite as a five-piece for the royal event, but this did not end up coming to fruition.

