Robbie Williams At Knebworth Tickets Cost This Much And I’m In Shock

Robbie Williams’s biopic Better Man came out at the end of 2024. The film chronicled Robbie’s rise to fame, his battles with mental illness and addiction, as well as his legendary performances.

One of those performances was, of course, his stint at Knebworth Park, a music venue with a capacity of 125,0000 people.

Back in 2003, Robbie sold out three nights at the venue, creating a record that has never since been broken, according to the BBC.

Naturally, as a seasoned gig-goer, I had to know just how much tickets were for this iconic moment in UK music history.

I didn’t expect them to be as pricey as the [redacted] I spent on Eras Tour tickets last year, but they actually cost less than even the cheapest shows I’ve attended recently...

How much Robbie Williams at Knebworth tickets cost in 2003

In a press release published in 2003 on the eFestivals website, the shows were announced, saying: “It’s been confirmed that Robbie Williams is to play two shows at Knebworth on 2nd and 3rd August 2003.”

Of course, we know that a third was added.

They went on to reveal the ticket price was £35, plus a booking fee and postage.

Screaming, crying.

This was a straight-up bargain but, according to the current owner of Knebworth, Henry Lytton Cobbol, it was the deal of a lifetime.

Speaking to the BBC, he described the shows as an “extraordinary legacy” and added: “As Robbie said on the night, ‘This is the best show in the world right now.’ Robbie was right.

“Twenty years on, I’ve not seen a better one.”