EDITION
UK
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    07/06/2018 10:34 BST | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Robbie Williams Evacuated From London’s Mandarin Oriental Hotel After Blaze

    He was caught up in the fire at the Knightsbridge hotel.

    Robbie Williams has revealed how he was caught up in the blaze that ripped through the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London on Wednesday. 

    The singer was evacuated from the Knightsbridge hotel after noticing “billows” of smoke when he went out onto his balcony. 

    PA Archive/PA Images
    Robbie Williams

    Robbie had been staying at the five-star hotel ahead of this weekend’s Soccer Aid charity football match, and described the moment he noticed the building was on fire. 

    Footage on Instagram showed him and wife Ayda Field going down the fire escape, as Robbie said: “I went on the balcony and looked up and there was just billows and billows of smoke.

    “I came back in from the balcony and said, ‘The hotel’s on fire,’ and then the next thing a knock at the door came and there was a bellboy there and they said, ‘Get out’.”

    Con Chronis via Getty Images
    Smoke billowed from the Mandarin Oriental Hotel after a fire broke out on Wednesday
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Nearly 300 staff and guests were evacuated

    More than 100 firefighters and 20 fire engines tackled the blaze at the hotel, which broke out mid-afternoon and took firefighters over five hours to bring under control.

    The 115-year-old hotel had only just undergone a £185 million, 18-month refurbishment headed by designer Joyce Wang.

    Built in an Edwardian style, the five-star hotel has 198 rooms and suites, which can cost anywhere between £600-£4,370 per night.

    No casualties were reported after nearly 300 people were evacuated from the 12-storey building. 

    Read More...

    Robbie Williams
    MORE: uk celebrityukmusicRobbie Williams

    Conversations