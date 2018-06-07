The singer was evacuated from the Knightsbridge hotel after noticing “billows” of smoke when he went out onto his balcony.

Robbie Williams has revealed how he was caught up in the blaze that ripped through the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London on Wednesday.

Robbie had been staying at the five-star hotel ahead of this weekend’s Soccer Aid charity football match, and described the moment he noticed the building was on fire.

Footage on Instagram showed him and wife Ayda Field going down the fire escape, as Robbie said: “I went on the balcony and looked up and there was just billows and billows of smoke.

“I came back in from the balcony and said, ‘The hotel’s on fire,’ and then the next thing a knock at the door came and there was a bellboy there and they said, ‘Get out’.”