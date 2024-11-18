Robbie Williams Hits Back At Former Take That Manager's Comments In New Boyband Documentary

Robbie Williams via Associated Press

Robbie Williams has shared an open letter with Take That’s former manager Nigel Martin-Smith, following the release of a new BBC documentary about the history of boybands.

Both Robbie and Nigel contributed to the doc, titled Boybands Forever, which premiered over the weekend.

However, the Angels singer has apparently taken issue with certain remarks made by his one-time manager, particularly when it comes to Robbie’s well-documented issues with addiction.

Posting on Instagram on Sunday morning, the Brit Award winner wrote: “I was equal parts terrified and excited to be sharing a screen with you again. Excited to see where we both are on this journey and terrified in case old emotions would be triggered and l’d still be in a place of anger, hurt or fear.

“As it happens it would appear that time has done its thing, and I guess the wisdom it brings has taken its mop to a few nooks and crannies here and there. I guess not every nook has been bleached though.”

Nigel Martin-Smith pictured in 2017 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Responding to Nigel’s claim that Robbie blamed his stint in Take That, and Nigel specifically, for his subsequent issues with drugs, the singer-songwriter insisted: “My drug taking was never your fault. My response to the warped world that surrounded me is solely my own.

“How I chose to self-medicate is and was something that I will be monitoring and dealing with for the whole of my life. It’s part of my makeup and I would have the same malady had I been a taxi driver. I just got there quicker due to having the finances whilst trying in vain to counteract the turbulence of pop stardom’s matrix-bending washing machine.

“If you are following the story closely you can’t help but notice a pattern emerge. Boys join a boy band. The band becomes huge. Boys get sick. Some are fortunate through a series of self-examinations and help to overcome their experience. Some never quite manage to untangle the mess of the wreckage of the past.”

Highlighting some of his former Take That bandmates’ issues with their mental health, he continued: “I’m not breaking anyone’s anonymity by sharing the side effects of boyband dysphoria that relate to just us lads.”

“I will also remind you that the person acting like a ‘wanker’ was 16 when he joined the band and 21 when he left,” Robbie then pointed out.

“That was the last time I saw you. I hope I have more grace and understanding when and if any of my own four children at such a vulnerable age behave in the same manner.”

Robbie and his former bandmates in the early years of Take That in 1992 Shutterstock

“As l’ve mentioned before, nearly all members of boybands, it seems, have at some point a mental breakdown,” the message continued. “Your young charge at this time in his life was experiencing his first.

“You didn’t excel in ‘Man Management’ and it was here that, instead of a stern word and a pointed finger, an arm around the shoulder and a kind word would have been the best tact. It’s okay, Nige, that this was not forthcoming. We are who we are. On both sides of this spectrum.

“Personally, however, it is not okay for me that my trauma at the time is being represented as a figment of my imagination or a tool to ingratiate myself with a gullible general public.”

Robbie also pointed out that he’s now been with his current management team for nearly 30 years, claiming this professional relationship has prevailed because “if ever there was a whip to crack it came from a kind hand”.

Insisting he “does love” but “sadly” does not “like” Nigel, Robbie also urged his followers to send the former manager “positivity and love” rather than taking him to task.

HuffPost UK has contacted Nigel Martin-Smith’s press team for comment.

Since Robbie left Take That almost 30 years ago, he has been candid about the issues he faced in the band, and throughout his solo career.

In 2007, Nigel sued Robbie over a lyric on the Rudebox cut The 90s, for which the singer was forced to pay his former manager damages and court costs.

