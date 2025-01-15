Robbie Williams Spills On His Shrooms Experience At This Rock Icon's House

Robbie Williams on Watch What Happens Live Bravo

Robbie Williams has shared his memorable experience of taking mushrooms at a certain rock legend’s house.

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live, the Rock DJ singer was asked by a viewer for his “favourite experience” of taking the hallucinogens, prompting Robbie to break out a very impressive “namedrop”.

“I was doing shrooms at Bono’s house, and it was very late – well, very early in the morning,” he recalled.

“And I was walking down one of his corridors, and I saw this painting which was the most beautiful painting I’d ever seen. I was like, ‘of course, Bono’s got the most beautiful painting you would ever see, because he’s Bono’.”

Robbie went on to say that “as if my magic”, the U2 frontman joined him in the corridor.

Bono via Associated Press

“I’m like, ‘Bono, this is the most beautiful painting I’ve ever seen’,” he shared. “And he said, ‘Robbie, that’s the window’.

“And it was! It was the window.”

Robbie was on the show to promote the US release of the biopic Better Man, which reimagines the early years of his time in the spotlight with the aid of a CGI monkey.

The movie explores Robbie’s past issues with his mental health, fame and substance abuse, which host Andy Cohen also asked Robbie about during the interview.

“My life changed when I got sober,” the Brit Award winner said, revealing that it “then changed again when I met Ayda”, his wife, and started a family with her.

“Since meeting Ayda, my life has just done this,” he said, moving his hand towards the sky. “And it carries on doing that. She’s the best, and I love her very, very much.”

Robbie and Ayda Williams at the premiere of Better Man in November via Associated Press

Better Man casts Jonno Davies as Robbie, with Steve Pemberton and Alison Steadman among the supporting cast.