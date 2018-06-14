Robbie Williams Flips The Bird During Divisive World Cup Opening Ceremony Performance

Robbie Williams took on the task of opening the 2018 World Cup on Thursday afternoon and stunned fans around the world by sticking his middle finger up at the camera midway through his set. The ‘Party Like A Russian’ singer put on a show at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, kicking things off, of course, with a rendition of one of his signature hits, ‘Let Me Entertain You’.

Shaun Botterill via Getty Images Robbie Willams on stage in Moscow

At one point, he was joined by footballing legend Ronaldo (who, sadly, didn’t burst into song), as well as Russian harpist Alexander Boldachev. Operatic singer Aida Garifullina then outdid everyone by arriving on a gigantic mechanical phoenix, before duetting with Robbie on ‘Angels’. But we imagine Robbie’s performance will be overshadowed somewhat by one small gesture, as the singer decided to deliver an unexpected twist by flipping the bird midway through:

Robbie Williams.... any reason for this? pic.twitter.com/hjSHTSrqID — Harry (@HarryCFC_) June 14, 2018

Why? We’re not so sure. On the occasions it takes place, the World Cup opening ceremony is traditionally one of the most-watched TV moments of the year, and judging from the first reactions on Twitter, Robbie’s performance is already proving divisive, not least because of his rude gesture...

was Robbie Williams really the right choice?? — 🌹 (@graaacie_e) June 14, 2018

Robbie Williams here, looking like a bad social club singer version of Morrissey pic.twitter.com/k4zoCpQ8n9 — Niall Cafferkey (@Nially_Caff) June 14, 2018

Robbie Williams has the face of a man who cannot believe that Robbie Williams is playing the opening of the 2018 World Cup — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) June 14, 2018

Robbie Williams is your creepy uncle who is obsessed with Morrissey #WorldCupRussia2018 pic.twitter.com/2zIf38sQOt — Helen Meriel Thomas (@IAmHelenThomas) June 14, 2018

Turned on FOX just in time to see Robbie Williams give the middle finger to be worldwide audience. God, I love the World Cup. — Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) June 14, 2018

#WorldCupRussia2018 wtf just happened. Am still sitting waiting for the opening ceremony and it's already start of the game.... Robbie Williams???? pic.twitter.com/zTz1IGJ0mq — kela davies (@davies_kela) June 14, 2018

Hey you, Super Bowl halftime show, try to beat this Robbie Williams epic performance! — Мария Командная (@komandnaya) June 14, 2018

No one wants to kick it with Robbie Williams, it seems. #WorldCupRussia2018 — brian lopez (@Bee2theLO) June 14, 2018

Robbie’s set was followed by a speech from Vladimir Putin. Ahead of Thursday’s opening ceremony, many onlookers had criticised Robbie for accepting the gig.