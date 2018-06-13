Having ticked ‘Hold landmark summit with Kim Jong-un’ off his to-do list, President Donald Trump turned his attention to Hollywood star Robert De Niro on Tuesday night.
Two days earlier, De Niro had received a standing ovation for saying “Fuck Trump” while on stage at the Tonys and, as many had expected, the president had a few words of his own to offer in retaliation.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.”
“I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!” [sic]
De Niro won an Oscar for his star turn as boxer Jake LaMotta in the 1981 film ‘Raging Bull’.
Trump has continued to Twitter to hit back at critics throughout his presidency.
In January 2017, he infamously tweeted about Meryl Streep after her damning Golden Globes speech and has been roundly mocked for referring to her as “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood”.
In May, a New York Court ruled that Trump cannot block anyone on the site, deciding that doing so would be a violation of their first amendment rights.