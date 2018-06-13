Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Donald Trump in Singapore on Tuesday

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” “I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!” [sic]

De Niro won an Oscar for his star turn as boxer Jake LaMotta in the 1981 film ‘Raging Bull’. Trump has continued to Twitter to hit back at critics throughout his presidency.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters Robert De Niro made the comment as he welcomed Bruce Springsteen to the stage