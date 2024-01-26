Robert De Niro Opens Up About Welcoming His Seventh Child At 80

Robert De Niro Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Robert De Niro is opening up about the “wondrous” new addition to his family in a candid new interview.

The 80-year-old actor welcomed his seventh child ― a baby girl named Gia ― with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, last April.

He spoke with AARP The Magazine in an interview published on Thursday about becoming a father again at this stage of his life.

“I’m an 80-year-old dad and it’s great,” he said. “Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about or this or that just goes away when I look at her.”

“That in itself ― it’s, you know, wondrous,” De Niro continued, as he appeared to get emotional.

“She has a very kind of sweet way of looking at you, and taking you in,” adding that his daughter, Helen, who is 13, also shares that in common with Gia.

“I don’t know where it’s going to go with her later when she gets older, but she’s thinking and she’s observing everything and watching,” he added.

It’s really interesting. I want to be around for as long as I can to enjoy it [and] enjoy her.”

The Killers Of The Flower Moon star announced that he’d welcomed his seventh child during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada back in May.

When interviewer Brittnee Blair asked the entertainer about his six children, he said “seven, actually” and added: “I just had a baby.”

Days later, the veteran actor shared more details about his newborn in an interview with Gayle King for a a CBS Mornings segment. The anchor noted at the time that the actor told her “this baby is planned.”

De Niro has six other children from previous relationships, including his daughter Drena, 52, and son Raphael, 47, with his first wife Diahnne Abbott.

He also has 28-year-old adult twin sons, Julian and Aaron, from a previous relationship with his former girlfriend, Toukie Smith.