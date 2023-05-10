Robert De Niro Says Arrival Of His Seventh Child Was Not A Surprise

Robert De Niro Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images

Robert De Niro has said the arrival of his seventh child was not a surprise to him, insisting the pregnancy was planned.

Earlier this week, the actor made a low-key announcement that he had become a dad again at the age of 79, when he was asked about being a dad of six.

“Seven, actually. I just had a baby,” he responded during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, with reps for the actor later also backing this up.

Since then, Robert has attended the New York City premiere of his new film About My Father, where journalists on the red carpet asked after his newborn.

Asked by Page Six whether he was surprised by the addition to his family, he simply replied: “No,” adding that the pregnancy was a “planned” one.

“How you could not plan that kind of thing?” he added.

His representatives previously offered no further information about the identity of the newborn’s mother.

However, Robert is reported to be dating Tiffany Chen.

During a separate interview with Extra, he said of becoming a dad again: “I’m OK with it. I’m good with it,” noting that the job “never gets easier.”

He shares two grown-up children, 51-year-old Drena and 46-year-old Raphael with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott.

The 79-year-old also has 27-year-old twins, Aaron and Julian, with a former girlfriend, Toukie Smith.