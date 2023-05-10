Zoe Ball Set To Miss 3 Weeks Of Radio 2 Breakfast Show – Here's Why

Zoe Ball Comic Relief via Getty Images

Zoe Ball has revealed she is set to miss three weeks of hosting the Radio 2 Breakfast show.

The presenter, who returned to the programme on Tuesday after being forced to miss hosting Radio 2′s coverage of the Coronation Concert on Sunday due to illness, informed listeners that Gary Davies will be standing in for her from next week.

Gary is currently fronting the 9.30am-12pm slot on the station following the departure of Ken Bruce earlier this year, but will hand over to the show’s new permanent host Vernon Kay on Monday.

Zoe told listeners of Wednesday’s show: “[Vernon’s] new show starts in five days, the countdown has begun.

“But don’t worry, you don’t have to miss Gary, because he’s then going to look after this show for three weeks because I’m off filming something.”

Zoe didn’t go into any further detail about what it is she is filming – but one of her new TV shows is due to start filming imminently...

Why will Zoe Ball miss 3 weeks of the Radio 2 Breakfast show, then?

The eight-part series will chart the hunt for a new Sophie and Sky to lead the West End production of Mamma Mia, which is features the songs of ABBA and is the original musical on which the hit film of the same name is based.

A panel of judges will join Zoe on the show, who are comedian Alan Carr, singer Jessie Ware, Olivier winner Amber Riley and the star of the West End’s production of Frozen Samantha Barks.

Mamma Mia! creator and producer Judy Craymer will also be on hand to offer her expertise to the judges.

Filming is due to take place in Greece – where the film is set – with the competition culminating in a live grand-finale broadcast from a theatre in London’s West End later in the year.

The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2 airs weekdays from 7am. An airdate for Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream is yet to be announced.