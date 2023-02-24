Radio 2 Listeners Defend Vernon Kay Over Rumours He's Set To Replace Ken Bruce

(L-R) Ken Bruce and Vernon Kay Getty

If the rumours that he’s set to replace Ken Bruce on his mid-morning weekday slot on Radio 2 are true, then Vernon Kay is set to get a very warm welcome from listeners.

The well-known TV presenter will reportedly take over from the broadcasting veteran following the announcement last month that Ken would be stepping down after 31 years at the station.

Vernon, who is celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary to Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly this year, started out as a model before going on to present various shows on Channel 4’s T4 as well as ITV programmes, including All Star Family Fortunes.

The 48-year-old also presented his own BBC Radio 1 show between 2004 and 2012, and another on Radio X between 2015 and 2017.

He has previously filled in for other Radio 2 presenters including Zoe Ball and Scott Mills.

On Friday, the Sun reported that contracts had been signed last week, with Vernon apparently set to present his first show on Monday 3 April.

While some listeners went as far as threatening to stop listening to the station over the rumoured appointment, others jumped to Vernon’s defence on social media...

Yes, it is sad that Radio 2 are losing Ken Bruce as a presenter. He's brilliant. However, I think that Vernon Kay is a great replacement. To all of the people who say that they won't listen any more, that's your choice. Bye. — Rick Smith (@RickTrailRunner) February 24, 2023

No-one is going to be able to replace Ken Bruce. It’s going to be different, but different isn’t always bad.



Vernon Kay is a good shout. Solid, dependable, experienced broadcaster.



And unlike what happened with Steve Wright, Ken’s just a flip of a metaphorical dial away. — Martin Gallagher-Mitchell (@Martinjames1983) February 24, 2023

Vernon Kay is exactly the right person to replace Ken Bruce. He’s put in the hours as a stand-in, he’s Gen X so totally the right Radio 2 demographic, he’s a seasoned broadcaster, he’s entertaining, and he’s got great taste in music. Who do people want, Miles Cholmondley-Warner? — David M Barnett (@davidmbarnett) February 24, 2023

People whingeing that Vernon Kay is replacing Ken Bruce on Radio 2, saying its not a station for older people anymore.



Ken Bruce was 35 when he got the mid morning show.



Vernon Kay is 48. — Rich S (@TiredRich_) February 24, 2023

Widespread press speculation that Vernon Kay will replace Ken Bruce @BBCRadio2. Really interesting reaction on social media. Women love him (which fits the plan) ….men not so much. pic.twitter.com/GEf1NXADLi — Mike Parr (@radioparr) February 24, 2023

I will miss Ken Bruce but I think Vernon Kay is a great choice. I listened to him years ago on Radio 1 and more recently he's done a good job covering for Radio 2 presenters. — CarolineDaly 🎭 (@cdaly72) February 24, 2023

I for one hope the @vernonkay rumours are true for Radio 2. He’s an actual burst of joy and happiness when he covers for Zoe Ball.



Throughout my whole day I don’t get to reach the level of cheeriness and excitement that he manages to achieve first thing in the bloody morning. — Tashy McTashface (@TashP351) February 24, 2023

I mean, I know you all loved Ken Bruce, but Vernon Kay is... actually quite good? — Tim Worthington (@outonbluesix) February 23, 2023

Congratulations bbc radio 2 at last you’ve got it right Vernon Kay 👏 I hope he’s got something similar planned to replace popmaster 🤔 — Richard Bulmer (@richnffc62) February 24, 2023

The BBC is yet to confirm who will replace Ken but did not deny Vernon’s rumoured signing in a statement, saying: “We’ve seen a lot of speculation about who will take over the much coveted mid-morning slot on Radio 2, and we’ll confirm the new presenter in the near future.”

Ken announced he was leaving the BBC in January, and is due to present his final 9.30am – midday slot in March.

The news was shortly followed by confirmation that the 72-year-old will be moving to the Bauer station Greatest Hits Radio in April to present a brand new mid-morning show from 10am to 1pm.

Ken said he would “always be proud” of his association with the BBC and Radio 2, but that he wanted to continue his career “in a slightly different way in the next few years”.

The radio DJ first joined the corporation in 1977 as a BBC Radio Scotland presenter and his first regular slot on Radio 2 was the Saturday Late Show in 1984.

The following year he fronted the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, taking over from Sir Terry Wogan.

He later moved to mid-mornings in 1986 and after a brief stint on late nights and early mornings, he returned to mid-mornings in January 1992.

Ken has also presented Radio 2’s coverage of Eurovision since 1988, and has been a regular presenter of Sunday Night is Music Night.