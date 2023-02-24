Radio 2 Listeners Defend Vernon Kay Over Rumours He's Set To Replace Ken Bruce

If the rumours that he’s set to replace Ken Bruce on his mid-morning weekday slot on Radio 2 are true, then Vernon Kay is set to get a very warm welcome from listeners.
The well-known TV presenter will reportedly take over from the broadcasting veteran following the announcement last month that Ken would be stepping down after 31 years at the station.
Vernon, who is celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary to Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly this year, started out as a model before going on to present various shows on Channel 4’s T4 as well as ITV programmes, including All Star Family Fortunes.
The 48-year-old also presented his own BBC Radio 1 show between 2004 and 2012, and another on Radio X between 2015 and 2017.
He has previously filled in for other Radio 2 presenters including Zoe Ball and Scott Mills.
On Friday, the Sun reported that contracts had been signed last week, with Vernon apparently set to present his first show on Monday 3 April.
While some listeners went as far as threatening to stop listening to the station over the rumoured appointment, others jumped to Vernon’s defence on social media...
The BBC is yet to confirm who will replace Ken but did not deny Vernon’s rumoured signing in a statement, saying: “We’ve seen a lot of speculation about who will take over the much coveted mid-morning slot on Radio 2, and we’ll confirm the new presenter in the near future.”
Ken announced he was leaving the BBC in January, and is due to present his final 9.30am – midday slot in March.
The news was shortly followed by confirmation that the 72-year-old will be moving to the Bauer station Greatest Hits Radio in April to present a brand new mid-morning show from 10am to 1pm.
Ken said he would “always be proud” of his association with the BBC and Radio 2, but that he wanted to continue his career “in a slightly different way in the next few years”.
The radio DJ first joined the corporation in 1977 as a BBC Radio Scotland presenter and his first regular slot on Radio 2 was the Saturday Late Show in 1984.
The following year he fronted the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, taking over from Sir Terry Wogan.
He later moved to mid-mornings in 1986 and after a brief stint on late nights and early mornings, he returned to mid-mornings in January 1992.
Ken has also presented Radio 2’s coverage of Eurovision since 1988, and has been a regular presenter of Sunday Night is Music Night.
HuffPost UK has contacted Vernon’s rep for comment.