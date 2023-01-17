Radio 2's Ken Bruce Announces He's Leaving The BBC After Over 40 Years With The Broadcaster

Ken Bruce BBC/Ray Burmiston

Broadcaster Ken Bruce has announced he’s stepping down from Radio 2 after over three decades with the station.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that the iconic radio presenter had made the decision to leave his mid-morning show.

“Nothing stays the same forever and I have decided the time is right for me to move on from Radio 2 when I reach the end of my current contract in March,” he said in a statement.

“It’s been a tremendously happy time for me: I’ve made many friends and worked with many wonderful colleagues. However I feel that after 45 years of full-time broadcasting on BBC Radio it’s time for a change.”

Ken Bruce in the Radio 2 studio BBC / James Watkins

He added: “I would stress that this is entirely my decision but some new opportunities have come up and I would like to continue my career in a slightly different way in the next few years, the details of which will be revealed shortly.

“I will always be very proud of my association with the BBC and Radio 2 in particular and I’d like to thank everyone who has helped to make the mid-morning show a success.”

We have some news…



After 31 years of presenting the 9:30am-midday weekday show Ken Bruce has decided to leave.



We’re going to miss you lots Ken and want to congratulate you on a fantastic career at the BBC. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/JMLuO9cXvp — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) January 17, 2023

Radio 2 has said it will announce the host and details of the new mid-morning show at a later date.

Following the announcement, it was revealed that Ken will be presenting a new show on Greatest Hits Radio beginning in the spring.

“What better way to celebrate my 45 years in radio than with a new adventure and a brand-new show on Greatest Hits Radio?” he enthused.

We’ve been keeping a big secret … We are delighted to announce that legendary broadcaster @RealKenBruce will be joining the Greatest Hits Radio family in April. pic.twitter.com/Wpjj9uIXH9 — Greatest Hits Radio (@greatesthitsuk) January 17, 2023

Confirming that his hugely popular PopMaster segment would be moving with him, he added: “I say brand-new but there will still be PopMaster, me and my musings and all the great records you know and love from the 70s, 80s and 90s.